The latest escape the room game by Masa's Games is here: Elevator Room Escape. Can you solve all the elevator puzzles and escape?
Hi! I'm Bart Bonte, a Belgian independent game designer and bontegames.com is where I blog about new interesting browser and mobile games.
December 29, 2022
December 27, 2022
the bontegames 2022 top games
2022 is coming to an end and I have been highlighting again lots of new games by indie developers from all over the world on this blog. It's a tradition here at bontegames that I present you my personal favourites of the year, so... here we go!
Fire up your favourite browser, here's the bontegames 2022 top 10 browser games list:
10. ROOOM by Neko Donut
Solve the puzzles to align the rooms and make your way out. (original post)
9. Cursed Travels: Below the Factory by Ferociter
Rid a haunted factory from an aggregation of lost souls through puzzling and exploration. (original post)
8. Cyadonia by James Newcombe
Move to the exit on each screen in the definitive version of this old school puzzler. (original post)
7. Boxing up Bamboo by Patrick Traynor
Just put all the pieces of bamboo into the boxes. (original post)
6. Curious Fishing by Rhythm Lynx
Use your trusty fishing rod to reel in catches but think carefully about the path you take. (original post)
5. Ssspicy! by Torcado
Help a hungry snake to eat all the spicy peppers and get back to its home. (original post)
4. N Step Steve: part 2 by Ethan Clark
A crew of kittens needs to be rescued again, N puzzling steps at a time. (original post)
3. Stars Align by MarioMak967
Align the stars, build constellations and head to the flag. (original post)
2. Trace by Colorbomb
You find yourself trapped in a strange place on a sandy moon. Can you escape? (original post)
1. Give Up the Ghost: a puzzle checklist by gate
A superb puzzle game about a ghost that likes to push blocks, it's my personal number 1 browser game of 2022! (original post)
Just like last year I would also like to present you my favourite mobile and PC game of 2022, so here we go, I give you my favourite mobile game of 2022:
Please, Touch The Artwork by Thomas Waterzooi
What happens when you DO touch the artwork? Find out in this cozy puzzler. (original post)
And my favourite PC game of 2022:
Patrick's Parabox by Patrick Traynor
A mind-bending recursive puzzle game about boxes within boxes within boxes within boxes. (original post)
And that's it for my personal favourites of 2022. I'm looking forward to hear yours in the comments below!
As for my own creations in 2022, I released the new game Logica Emotica on mobile and PC, and made a big update for Boo! on mobile and published the game on PC too.
For next year I have new projects lined up that I'm very excited about, so I hope to see you all back in 2023 for more games! My best wishes to each and everyone of you for 2023!
door [browser]
Find the real door and get out of the repeating space in the short point and click game DOOR by Gumishi.
December 26, 2022
thanks 2022 [browser]
A short escape room exercise to keep you busy while I'm compiling my top 10 browser games list for 2022: Thanks 2022 by Nekonote. Your suggestion are always welcome!
n step steve: part 2 [browser]
A crew of kittens needs to be rescued again, more puzzles stand in your way and you only have N steps to solve them, it's the massive conclusion to the N Step Steve saga: N Step Steve: part 2 by Ethan Clark.
December 21, 2022
boxing up bamboo [browser]
Just put all the pieces of bamboo into boxes in the puzzler Boxing up Bamboo by Patrick Traynor, created for the Confounding Calendar.
December 20, 2022
stick to the plan [browser]
A puzzle game about a dog who loves long sticks: Stick to the Plan created by DeadPixelGames for the 'Thinky games are for everyone' game jam.
December 15, 2022
one button bounce [browser]
Use just one button to bounce to the exit of each level in the latest puzzle platformer by Robert Alvarez: One Button Bounce.
December 14, 2022
elfy batteries [browser]
Roll the batteries into their slots to light up the tree in Elfy Batteries, a single-screen puzzlescript puzzler made by pap4qLXXLevb for the Confounding Calendar. (Z key to undo a move, R key to restart)
hidden goblins [browser]
Can you find all 13 goblins that are hiding in the short puzzle game Hidden Goblins by Olga Shershneva and CO5MONAUT?
December 12, 2022
frog wizard gem quest [browser]
Discover the powers of magic gems and use them to solve puzzles in Frog Wizard Gem Quest created by Patrick Traynor and Alan Hazelden for the 'Thinky games are for everyone' game jam.
steptile [browser]
You find an ancient boardgame and wonder if it still works in the puzzler Stepfile by Kultisti for the 'Thinky games are for everyone' game jam.
raindrops [browser]
It's a rainy day but don't let that hold you back from solving all the puzzels to escape the room in Raindrops by Tristore.
December 11, 2022
soulkoban [browser]
Try to collect all 10 medallions by solving box pushing puzzles in order to leave the depths and recover your soul in Soulkoban by Carson Kompon.
hoshisaga advent calendar [browser]
Yoshio Ishii just released another episode in the hoshi saga 'find the star' puzzle series. Can you find the star in all the scenes of Hoshisaga Advent Calendar?
December 08, 2022
frog jog [browser]
Help the desert frogs to organize their rock collection in the puzzlescript puzzler Frog Jog by Zuza, another short puzzle game created for the Confounding Calendar. (Z key to undo a move, R key to restart)
December 06, 2022
chromix [browser]
Lead all the balls to their goals and make sure they get the correct color in the puzzle game Chromix by ZeF.
December 02, 2022
ghost loves sweets [browser]
A puzzlescript puzzler about a ghost loving candy and chocolate: Ghost Loves Sweets by Lee Seoyoung. (Z key to undo a move, R key to restart a level)
December 01, 2022
level [browser]
Level, a one-screen puzzlescript puzzler by Toombler created for the Confounding Calendar. (Z key to undo a move, R key to restart)
November 24, 2022
another clone [browser]
Solve puzzles by collaborating with yourself in Another Clone by Knexator. Make your moves using the cursor keys and keep cycling through those moves with the space button to move all the blocks to their spot.
